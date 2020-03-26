US Forest Service closes developed recreation sites on CA National Forests through April

Outdoors

GOLETA, Calif. - USDA Forest Service announced that it is joining the cause to aggressively mitigate the spread of COVID-19 by closing developed recreation facilities on its National Forests throughout California.

“Developed recreation sites” refers to designated recreational areas for public use and interaction.

Forest Services said it appreciates the public’s interest in outdoor recreation, however, The Pacific Southwest Region of the Forest Service would like to assist the fight against the coronavirus, especially after Governor Newsoms' shelter at home order.

The developed recreation facilities will close from now until at least April 30 in order to keep people from gathering in one place. Information on specific recreation sites and opportunities are available at each National Forest.

While designated recreation sites will be closed, the general Forest area, including the extensive trail system, will remain open and available to the public.

Hiking and walking outdoors are widely considered beneficial to maintaining one’s health. The USDA Forest Service said that it is their intent to maintain trail access for as long as it is safe.

The Forest Service would like to remind the public that it is their responsibility to continue safe practices and avoid spreading the virus whenever they visit National Forests. This is important to prevent further restrictions.