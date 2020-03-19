Playgrounds, skate parks closed in Santa Barbara

Outdoors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The City of Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department is closing all playgrounds in Santa Barbara parks until further notice.

This includes Skater’s Point skatepark and all outdoor exercise equipment in City parks.

All parks will remain open to the public during their usual hours from sunrise to half-an-hour past sunset.

This is being done to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within the city.

Parks & Recreation said that, even if playgrounds are closed, getting outside and exercising is still important and encouraged as long as residents follow social distancing guidelines.

The department suggests announcing your presence to those approaching while on trails and leaving plenty of room when passing. They also ask you avoid touching surfaces and sanitize or wash your hands often.

