Hearst Castle tours and events canceled starting Monday

SAN SIMEON, Calif. - In an effort to protect visitors, staff and volunteers from the coronavirus pandemic, California State Parks is suspending all Hearst Castle tours from March 16 onward.

State Parks said that it will honor guests who already have daytime tour reservations for Saturday and Sunday be fulfilling those tours. Tours in the evening will be canceled.

The group tour numbers for Saturday and Sunday will also be reduced in order to accommodate social distancing recommendations set by the CDC. No walk-in tour tickets will be sold this weekend and any visitors who wish to cancel their weekend tour will be given a full refund.

State Parks said reservations for future dates will be automatically canceled and guests will be refunded and given reservation holders.

All other events will be suspended at Hearst Castle starting March 16 as well. However, the Hearst Castle visitor center, food service and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

Visitors with questions can contact the Customer Service line at 1-800-444-7275 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. all week long.

For more information, you can visit the park's webpage and Facebook page.