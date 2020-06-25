Nail salons, tattoo parlors, estheticians allowed to reopen in Santa Barbara County on Friday with modifications

Money and Business

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health Officer Dr. Henning Ansorg issued a Health Officer Order permitting the reopening of personal care businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reopenings can begin to take place starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 26.

Businesses that may reopen on Friday with COVID-19 safety protocols include:

Estheticians

Skin Care and Cosmetology services

Electrology (permanent hair removal)

Nail Salons

Body Art Professionals

Tattoo Parlors

Piercing Shops

Massage Therapy (including non-healthcare settings)

Businesses offering facials, electrolysis, and waxing

These businesses may reopen with the completion of the attestation process which can be filled out online here.

Public Health said the businesses may only be open if they adhere to physical distancing protocols. Businesses owners can find additional resources for attestation at RecoverySBC.org.

The Public Health Officer Order can be read in full here.