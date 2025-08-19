Skip to Content
Loan approved for West Carrillo St. affordable housing development

City of Santa Barbara contributed
today at 10:36 pm
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara City Council adopted the final reading of a $3.5 million loan agreement designated for affordable housing.

The money will go to the Local Housing Trust Fund.

It is part of a loan agreement with the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara.

It will be used to develop the 400 block of W. Carrillo St.

The project will be secured by a deed or trust with a 90-year affordability control covenant.

For more information visit https://santabarbaraca.gov

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

