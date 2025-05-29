Next Steps for the Dana Reserve Development in Nipomo Laid Out following Legal Settlement

NIPOMO, Calif. - The Dana Reserve development in Nipomo will once again need to go through the approval process with San Luis Obispo County leaders following the announcement of a legal settlement this week.

On Wednesday, NKT Development, along with the Nipomo Action Committee (NAC), and the California Native Plant Society (CNPS) announced the three sides have reached an agreement to end a lawsuit that was filed by NAC and CNPS soon after the Dana Reserve was approved last year.

The two non-profit organizations filed the suit in an effort to stop the project, citing several concerns, most notably environmental impacts the development would create.

After months of negotiating, the agreement establishes a revised Dana Reserve Specific Plan, which will create a smaller, less environmentally impactful development.

"It's been a long process," said Alison Martinez, NAC Director. "We were never about a no project. We're always about compromise, so we asked for that many times. We're pleased that the developer came to the table even after the project was approved. We've worked for at least six months to try and get some kind of settlement, something that we can all live with and I think we've achieved a good compromise."

"We are happy that we were able to reach a settlement," said Jocelyn Brennan, Dana Reserve Representative. "We met over several months and there was a lot of give and take in back and forth, compromise and sacrifice, and we have come to agreement that we feel, really addresses the concerns of all parties. I think all parties are really ready and excited for this to move forward. We're very excited to see homes built."

One of the biggest elements of the agreement include the reduction in housing units by 229, which equates to an approximately 16% smaller project size.

Another key element of the settlement will be a newly created offsite biological mitigation effort, which the parties said will help support long-term protection of sensitive manzanita habitats outside of the project boundaries.

The new design will now protect additional sensitive plant species and 195 coast live oak trees, as well as contribute financial resources for public benefit specific to Nipomo, which will overseen by the Nipomo Action Committee.

Now that the settlement is in place, the project will once again need to go through the county approval process.

"The changes that were made to the project as part of the settlement, now we'll go to the county for review," said Brennan. "They'll go to the (San Luis Obispo County) Planning Commission and then the Board of Supervisors. We are looking at probably August and September."

With the timeline still unknown, it's unclear just how long it will be before any potential construction could begin the large-scale development that would include more than 1,200 housing units, along with commercial properties and other amenities.

"Every year that passes, home prices go up," said Brennan. "We're excited to actually move forward. right? The timing is important and financially, it's important to move forward with the project, and not only for the project itself, but also for the housing crisis."

"I think it has been so contentious throughout the years," said. Martinez. "I understand everybody comes from a different place and we understand that, so we're really hopeful that as we've worked together, that Nipomo can come back together the way it used to be. This was never meant to divide the community, but people need to be heard. They have, opinions and they feel very strongly about Nipomo and that's a great thing about our community. We have a passion for our own community, so I think that this hopefully will mend some of the bridges."