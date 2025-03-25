Skip to Content
Housing

New rent-saving housing vouchers for the low income in Santa Barbara forced to be cut back due to federal funding changes

The Housing Authority of Santa Barbara says federal funding cuts will impact those seeking new vouchers.
City of Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The housing assistance voucher program known as Section 8 is facing a set back for applicants who want to be in the system.

Due to federal funding issues, no new vouchers will be issued in Santa Barbara.

The Housing Authority for the City of Santa Barbara says a portion of the federal funding for Santa Barbara is being redirected and that leaves no other money to keep the program going forward for new applicants. Currently the wait list is over 7,700.    

The Housing Authority Director, Rob Fredericks, says last year about 150 vouchers were issued. That won't be the case now with the new funding crisis.

The voucher program often covers about 70 percent of the rent, with the tenant paying the remainder.

Landlords and tenants already using the system will not be affected and Fredricks says he has sent a letter out to all of those involved to share the information.

The changes come from the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the impact is being felt in communities nationwide.

It's unclear when or if the situation will recover.

The stop in new vouchers and any changes that happen through attrition are expected to keep the current program safe.

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

