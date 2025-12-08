Food and Toy Drive Exceeds Expectations

OXNARD, Calif. (KEYT) The Holiday Food & Toy Drive exceeded expectations in the Channel Islands Harbor.

The Harbor and Beach Community Alliance, first responders and volunteers thought they hadn't spread the word, but people saw the event in the parking lot of Harbor Landing and showed up to contribute.

They filled a boat with non perishable foods and new toys.

Thanks to matching funds they raised more than $30,000 and filled a truck for Food Share.

To donate visit Food Share of Ventura County

