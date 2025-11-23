Holiday Craft and Gift Festival welcomes shoppers

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) The Holiday Craft and Gift Festival wrapped up a weekend of festive shopping at the Ventura County fairgrounds.

Vendors sold handcrafted ornaments, clothing, art, jewelry and more.

Shopper Tania Lopez wore holiday pajamas to the sale.

"I am just spending time with my family because I love Christmas season," said Lopez.

Judy and Lin Franklin, who celebrated their 70th anniversary this year, said they came to the gift sale last year, too.

"We come for the exercise and the inspiration," said Judy Franklin, " Hopefully we can find a gift,"

Santa Claus was also on hand.

Children seemed excited to see him.

The festival also offered free gift wrapping and Holiday Bingo next door.