Ventura Harbor hosts annual Witches Paddle

VENTURA, Calif.(KEYT) Witches and warlocks and their pets got into the Halloween spirit a week early.

Instead of flying on a brooms they picked up paddles in the Ventura Harbor on Friday afternoon.

The Ventura Harbor hosted the Witches Paddles for the 7th time.

Witches could rent equipment, too.

The Ventura Harbor has more fun in store over the weekend.

It is hosting a Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest on Saturday afternoon.

Last year's winner dressed as a candidate who ended up losing the election.

Dogs must check in by 11:30 a.m.

Visitors can watch the dog contest between noon and 2 p.m.

For more information visit https://www.venturaharborvillage.com/event/howl2025/