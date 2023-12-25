Thousands flock to Christmas Tree Lane or F Street in Oxnard

OXNARD, Calif.-Thousands of people have visited F Street this holiday season.

And there is still time to check it out

Neighbors in Oxnard's Historic District go all out along F Street.

There is a life size nativity with camels and so much more.

Nearby streets including G Street give F Street residents some friendly competition.

The lights are usually shining bright at night until people ring in the New Year.