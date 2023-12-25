Skip to Content
Snoopy fans enjoy Christmas Tree Lane home in Oxnard’s Historic District

OXNARD, Calif.-For decades, Snoopy fans have flocked to a historic home on F Street in Oxnard.

This time of year it is better known as Christmas Tree Lane.

The tradition, started by Steve Fleischer, includes Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Lucy, Linus, Schroeder, Woodstock and more.

This year, the characters sparkle on a lawn that looks like it is covered with snow and a few autumn leaves.

Signature tunes play along with the display.

It's one of many homes that appears to go all out during the holidays to put smiles on the faces of people walking and driving by.

