Ukraine receives love and support from World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-World Dance for Humanity dancers have been dancing around Santa Barbara to raise awareness and donations to help war-torn Ukraine.
Founder Janet Reineck said they have helped fund basic necessities such as food and holiday items such as Christmas Trees.
Reineck shared photos of the some of the trees and the people enjoying them this holiday season.
For more information visit https://worlddanceforhumanity.org