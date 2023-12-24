Skip to Content
Holidays

Ukraine receives love and support from World Dance for Humanity in Santa Barbara

IMG_5647
Janet Reineck contributed
IMG_5648
Janet Reineck conributed
IMG_5645
Janet Reineck conributed
IMG_5646
Janet Reineck contributed
By
Published 5:33 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-World Dance for Humanity dancers have been dancing around Santa Barbara to raise awareness and donations to help war-torn Ukraine.

Founder Janet Reineck said they have helped fund basic necessities such as food and holiday items such as Christmas Trees.

Reineck shared photos of the some of the trees and the people enjoying them this holiday season.

For more information visit https://worlddanceforhumanity.org

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

