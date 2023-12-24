Adam’s Angels prepares for Christmas Day Luncheon and pop-up shop for those in need

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-Christmas can be lonely for those without places to go.

Adam's Angels is ready to change that.

Volunteers will help serve the nonprofit's 4th Annual Christmas Luncheon from 12-2 p.m. on Monday Dec. 25th at the Veterans Memorial Building at 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara.

There will also be a free pop-up shop with items people in need may need or want.

Community members have already dropped off cookies for dessert.

There is also a good reason to stick around after eating.

Each year the entertainment includes surprise guests.

In years past those entertainers have included Kenny Loggins, Alan Parsons and others.

Volunteers will be there early to set up and stay late to clean up.

Donations are welcome to cover the costs at https://adamsangels.life

Supporters can also follow Adam's Angels on social media.