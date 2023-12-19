Giant gingerbread house makes Chumash Casino lobby smell delicious

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.-The Chumash Casino has a life size gingerbread house in its Santa Ynez lobby.

If guests enjoy the smell of ginger, they might call the smell delicious.

The gingerbread house is decorated with candy, cookies, cinnamon rolls and lots of icing.

There are holiday signs that can be held in front for photos opportunities.

The is also a giant ornament made out of holiday lights with a bench inside for visits with Santa at the entrance.