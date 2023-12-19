Skip to Content
Holidays

Giant gingerbread house makes Chumash Casino lobby smell delicious

Tracy Lehr / KEYT
By
New
Published 11:21 pm

SANTA YNEZ, Calif.-The Chumash Casino has a life size gingerbread house in its Santa Ynez lobby.

If guests enjoy the smell of ginger, they might call the smell delicious.

The gingerbread house is decorated with candy, cookies, cinnamon rolls and lots of icing.

There are holiday signs that can be held in front for photos opportunities.

The is also a giant ornament made out of holiday lights with a bench inside for visits with Santa at the entrance.

Article Topic Follows: Holidays

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content