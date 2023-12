CARPINTERIA, Calif.-The Carpinteria Holiday Spirit Parade had plenty of spirit on Saturday.

News Channel reporter John Palminteri help emcee the event on Linden Ave.

People packed the sidewalks to watch the parade go by.

The parade included a Santa on unicycle, cheerleaders, and four-legged friends including dogs, and sheep from the 4-H club.

People in the mood to shop had all kinds of holiday sales to choose from.