American Red Cross sets up evacuation location at Ventura College

VENTURA, Calif.-The American Red Cross and the County of Ventura set up an emergency evacuation area.

It is located at the West Campus of Ventura Community College.

Charles Tuel said he heard about the South Fire in Somis when he got off work on Saturday.

"My girl said we are getting evacuated come quick we are getting out of here we came straight over thinking Ventura would be safe and away from the fire."couple took advantage of it right away," said Tuel.

The American Red Cross Regional Executive Officer Tony Brigg said the winds remind first responders of the Thomas Fire 6 years ago this month.

"Santa Ana wind are always unpredictable, the one thing that gives me pause is we are very early into this part of the season, thinking about what happened with the Thomas Fire we were up all the way until Christmas with sheltering," said Briggs, " And I know at any given time we could be in that same situation."

The American Red Cross wants people to know if they are under an evacuation orders they should take everything they need and things that are difficult to replace.

They recommend having a go-bag with food, water and medication.

They recommend taking photos of important documents and packing cars facing the direction of your route out of the area.

Also, set up alerts on the Red Cross emergency app and with your county.

For more information visit https://www.redcross.org