Popular Christmas tree fundraiser once again being held in Santa Maria Town Center mall

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – A popular Santa Maria holiday tradition has returned to the Santa Maria Town Center mall with the recent opening of the Altrusa Festival of Trees.

The fundraiser is held each holiday season and features specially decorated themed Christmas trees on display that will be later be raffled off.

Each tree is sponsored by a local business or group and is decorated with several gifts. Trees are valued at a minimum of $1,000, with some more than $2,000.

Visitors can purchase a chance to win a tree by buying a $1 raffle ticket.

This year, the Festival of Trees runs from Nov. 24 through Dec. 9, with winners drawn on Dec. 10.

All proceeds from the ticket sales benefit Altrusa of the Central Coast, a local club that addresses needs of the community and select projects that will help benefit the Santa Maria Valley. The group also provides scholarships to local students and grants to area non-profit organizations.

The Festival of Trees serves the biggest annual fundraiser for Altrusa and has raised more than $1 million over the previous 19 years.

Now in its 20th year, the Altrusa Festival of Trees is located on the bottom floor of the mall next to Edwards Theatre.

For more information about the Altrusa Festival of Trees, click here.