Veterans Day Ceremony in Santa Barbara included flyovers on blue sky day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-People attending the Veterans Day Ceremony at the Santa Barbara Cemetery on Saturday, Nov. 11th looked up at the picture perfect blue sky to see flyovers that including a Missing Man Formation.

The Pierre Claeyssens Veterans Foundation and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1649 hosted the free event.

The ceremony took place by the main flagpole.

One Vietnam veteran said he now enjoys wearing his uniform and attending Veterans Day events.

Many veterans said they would sign up and serve again if they had the chance, but they are also happy to pass the baton to new generations.

For more information about veterans events visit https://www.pcvf.org

Tracy Lehr

Tracy Lehr is a reporter and the weekend anchor for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Tracy, click here

