PCPA begins 60th season with much-anticipated holiday show ‘Elf the Musical’

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - PCPA begins its 60th season this week with one of the most anticipated shows in its long and distinguished history as Elf the Musical takes the stage inside the Marian Theatre for the next six weeks.

"We have been wanting to do Elf for years," said PCPA Resident Artist Erik Stein, who plays Santa Claus in the show. "I've been lobbying for this show for a decade, and I'm so excited we finally get to do it. It is such a joyful show. In fact, I was talking with George Walker, who's playing Buddy the Elf, and he said to me that he thinks that Buddy's job is to fix broken joy, and what a perfect, perfect show for the holiday season."

Elf the Musical is based off the beloved holiday movie starring Will Ferrell, and runs from Saturday, Nov. 11 through Saturday, Dec. 23.

For those who have not seen the movie, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, PCPA describes the show as a story about Buddy the Elf, "the biggest Elf the North Pole has ever seen. When his enormous size and poor toy-making skills cause him to face the truth, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his real father and share the true meaning of Christmas."

"It is still the same story from the movie," said Stein. "It's got all the it's the essence of the movie, but there's so much more. First of all, we're singing and dancing. There's a lot of music, some incredible dancing, not just normal musical theater dance. We're tap dancing, there's roller blading all across the stage, so you're going to get the satisfaction of the story that you love from the movie, with all of this music and dancing put on top of it. It's really so much fun. It's an incredible treat."

Now celebrating its 60th season, PCPA has long been of a favorite for local theatergoers, as well as those from outside the area.

One of the highlights each season is the company's annual holiday show, which typically features a well-known production, such as Elf the Musical this year.

According to Stein, anticipation for this show is reaching all-time levels, so his advice for those who are interested in attending is to purchase tickets as soon as possible.

"The show is selling really well," said Stein. "We've had some of the best pre-sale we've ever had in PCPA's history, and we're we're celebrating our 60th anniversary, so if you want to see the show, you want to get tickets now. If you can call early and really get to choose your seat, that's what you that's what you want to do."

Ticket pricing begins at $25. United States Military personnel, U.S. Veterans and their immediate families receive a 25% off the adult priced ticket.

Children age 4-years-old and above will be allowed to attend Elf The Musical during 1:30 p.m. matinee performances. For evening performances, no children under the age of 5-years-old are permitted in the theatre.

To purchase show tickets, please visit www.pcpa.org or call the box office at 805-922-8313.