Rainy weather potentially impacting holiday events scheduled for this weekend

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Rain in the forecast this weekend has the potential to impact many of the holiday events that are scheduled this coming Saturday and Sunday.

Over the past several days, the projections for precipitation have been evolving, creating a lot of hand wringing for event organizers.

In Santa Maria, the Santa Maria Parade of Lights is set to return this Saturday for the first time since 2019 after two straight cancellations due to Covid-19.

However, should heavy rain be in the forecast, organizers will be forced to pull the plug and cancel the event for a third straight year.

The much-loved parade is presented by the Santa Maria Rotary Club. It is scheduled to begin at 5:20 p.m. and will travel along Broadway between Stowell and Main Streets.

News Channel 12 will broadcast the parade live beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Another parade scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 is the 55th Annual South County Holiday Parade in Grover Beach.

The parade is set to begin at 10 a.m., with its route traveling along Grand Ave. The parade will begin at the corner of 16th Street and Grand Ave. and then proceed west to 9th Street, turn north on 9th Street and disband on Ramona Ave. at the Ramona Garden Park where a Santa’s Workshop will be take place from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. The daylong festivities will conclude with the Holiday Tree Lighting.

The Grover Beach Recreation and Parks Department will decide by noon Friday, Dec. 2 whether or not to cancel the event or proceed depending on the severity of rain in the forecast.

In South Santa Barbara County, the Goleta Old Town Holiday Parade is also scheduled for this Saturday.

According to the parade website, preparations continue to moving forward. A final decision will be made for possible cancellation by Saturday mid-afternoon when real-time weather is known.

For more on this story, watch News Channel today at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.