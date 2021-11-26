Santa Barbara-based nonprofits host Thanksgiving feast for all

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A special Thanksgiving feast for all took place in Santa Barbara on Thursday at the Veterans Memorial Building.

Over 500 pounds of turkey was served to those in need by volunteers from Adam’s Angels and the Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation.

“It’s wonderful to be able to sit and see the happy faces dining on this delicious food,” Adam's Angels founder Adam McKaig said.

Many of those that enjoyed the free food were glad and grateful to have a place to be on Thanksgiving.

“Some are just lonely, displaced and needed a place to dine,” McKaig said. We weren’t turning anybody away.”

After Adam's Angels hosted a similar event last year with to-go meals only. This year, it was all about sitting down together to share and give thanks.

“We prepared a wonderful meal,” McKaig added. “We cooked for about a week, preparing our food.”

Over 500 pounds of turkey was served to those in need by volunteers from Adam’s Angels and the Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation on Thursday at the at the Veterans Memorial Building.

In order to feed almost 600 people, Santa Barbara Agriculture and Farm Education Foundation founder Leslie Person Ryan stepped up to the plate.

In the weeks leading up to the event, she grew and picked hundreds of pounds of pumpkins for the feast.

“The bottom line is we all need food,” Person Ryan said. “Food is the foundation for our body’s and our mind.”

As many musical guests performed onstage, their stomachs and hearts were filled and full.

Jonathan Lundahl was thankful for this festive feast.

“Beautiful place, beautiful weather and just all the people coming together in this community to help,” he said.

All of the extra food was boxed up and handed over to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission and other homeless shelters.