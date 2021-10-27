Spirit Halloween stores cater to college students and gives back

GOLETA, Calif.-Spirit Halloween in Goleta is open until 11 p.m. this week.

Customers looking for costumes in time for Halloween appreciate the late night hours.

Assistant manager Donovan Knight said they are close to Isla Vista where UCSB students are known for celebrate Halloween by walking up and down the street.

He said they are making angel and devil costumes fly off the shelves. The women are buying wings, while the men are buying Zoot suits.

They also sell Halloween themed T-shirts and socks.

The average customers spends about between $40-$50.

They can find 20-percent off coupons online.

Customers can also donate to the Spirit of Children fund. The fund supports hospitals that serve children.

People who donate get their name on the wall inside the store.

Knight said employees will be wearing costumes on Halloween and he hopes people stop by the see them.

The store that is located at 7127 Hollister Ave. plans to close on Nov. 2.