Great Pacific Pumpkins shares its fall harvest and more with guests

VENTURA, Calif.-One of the oldest pumpkin patches can be found at Great Pacific Pumpkins off Olivas Park Dr. in Ventura.

In addition to hayrides, there is a children's maze made out of haystacks,

The pumpkins are grown by the McGrath Brothers.

Their farmhouse is more than 100 years old.

There are plenty of wheelbarrows to help customers buying the big pumpkins or lots of them.

One of the pumpkins at the entrance looks like a twin with two pumpkins grown on one vine.

Hayride tour guide Kenton Anspaugh, said "It's authentic and it is family owned."

He said visitors are helping support a local business.