Solvang community works to keep Christmas spirit alive during pandemic

SOLVANG, Calif. - 2020 has been quite a year. In spite of all of it, some people haven't forgotten the Christmas spirit.



"I'm all about the Christmas spirit, I love this time of year. I happen to know the Grinch really well so I see him walking around randomly. We have a snow machine, I dress up. It's my favorite time of year, I love it," said Matt Morgantini with Wheel Fun Rentals in Solvang.



"Love the Christmas decorations along the stores, lots of Christmas trees all over," said Los Angeles residents Ferdy Singson and Patrick George.

But Solvang was a whole lot different this time last year.



"Definitely busier, more lively, very festive," George said.

Although Christmas festivities have been substantially reduced this year due to COVID, some people came to the small town anyways, hoping to get a taste, no matter how small, of the Christmas spirit Solvang is now famous for.

"Well, I was hoping we would have a Danish style pancake breakfast. The food is great," said George.

Despite the pancake shortage due to restaurants being closed, some businesses, like Surrey Cycle Rentals, have remained open and optimistic.



"I've been a local my whole life and to see it go from such a big event last year and this year it's kinda hard to keep up," said Morgantini. "But you know with the Solvang spirit we're still keeping up, we still have all the Christmas trees out and our lights up and everything. We're doing the best with what we have and making the best of it."

And while Christmas may feel a little different this year, communities like Solvang are doing what they can.



"Yeah, this place, it's a little piece of heaven."