Single-parent Allan Hancock students to receive free Thanksgiving meals

Holidays

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Allan Hancock College will be distributing free Thanksgiving meal kits to 55 single-parent students thanks to the CARE program.

The meals will be handed out during Turkey Fest on Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the college's Santa Maria campus, outside building B.

This is the 12th year that CARE (Cooperative Agencies Resources for Education) will host Turkey Fest.

The 55 students will receive everything they need for a delicious Thanksgiving meal including a turkey, potatoes, beans, cranberry sauce, rolls, stuffing, pumpkin pie, whipped cream and butter.

This year’s event was made possible by generous donations from Hancock faculty and staff, local community members and Spencer’s Fresh Market.

The CARE program provides support services for single-parent Hancock students including tutoring, academic counseling, computer access and a children’s play area.