Santa Maria Recreation & Parks hosts haunted drive-thru for families

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It was a busy night of Halloween festivities in Santa Maria on Thursday.

Hundreds of families participated in the haunted drive-thru "Boo" event at Preisker Park.

Since many Halloween events were canceled due to the pandemic, the Recreation and Parks Department hosted a drive-thru experience where families could still enjoy Halloween in a safe way.

Cars drove past dozens of decorated booths where children could collect candy without leaving their vehicles.

Of course, many children showed up dressed in costumes.

Organizers ensured everyone's safety by maintaining a physical distance during the two-hour event.