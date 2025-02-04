Arlington Theatre marquee ready for SBIFF opening night

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The Santa Barbara International Film Festival is celebrating its 40th year.

The Arlington Theatre marquee is already shining bright .

It is promoting Tuesday's opening night film "Jane Austen Wrecked My Life," that begins at 8 p.m.

The film, directed by directed by Laura Piani, is named after the witty English novelist, known for social commentary.

Actors and filmmakers, honored to be part of this year's festival, will be walking the red carpet during 11 days of film screenings and tributes.

Honorees include Angelina Jolie, Ralph Fiennes, Zoe Saldaña, Timothée Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Guy Pearce, Colman Domingo and more.

Some have been to Santa Barbara before and and some have homes in the area.

They include Oscar winners and nominees.

There is truly something for everyone including free screenings and seminars for film enthusiasts and up and coming filmmakers.

Some events will take place at the former Fiesta Five that has been transformed into the new Santa Barbara Film Center.

The SBIFF poster promoting the festival this year was created by Mary Heebner who studied art at UCSB.

It represents resurrection.

The choice seems fitting since the festival has partnered with Direct Relief to help with the recovery following the devastating L.A. Fires.

Your News Channel will have more on opening night during live reports.

The festival runs from Feb. 4-15, 2025.

For screening and tribute ticket information visit https://.www.SBIFF.org