Zoolights shine bright for holiday visitors

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) The Santa Barbara Zoo looks merry and bright.

Visitors will notice tens of thousands of LED lights and lanterns.

"Zoolights is our Fabulous annual event where we have lanterns that represent I think about 100 different, animals and plants. It's a fun event for families because it's after hours, " said Zoo Chairman of the Board Jim Jackson.

Zoo Board Member Rhonda Henderson said it it their third Zoolights.

" It's just another opportunity for everybody in our community to come and experience our beautiful zoo."

Santa Barbara Zoo Event Coordinator Belle Gillium said the theme is Around the World.

"So take a look at all of our different animals and our different sections around our world, " said Gillium.

Visitor Betsy O'Brien recommends a visit.

"You won't be disappointed. Perfect for this holiday season," said O'Brien.

Belle Gillium said there are also lots of things for children to do including glowing swings.

And the train gives everyone a moving view.

"It's beautiful. I don't know how they get all of these things in here with these amazing lights. We're just talking about how it must take 1000 hours to set up. It's just really spectacular, said zoo visitor Ann Cowell.

Zoolights will shine until mid January.

For more information visit https://sbzoo.org

