Vigil for Migrant Families honors Cesar Chavez Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- Instead of holding a demonstration or rally on Cesar Chavez Day, activists decided to hold a vigil at as many local city halls and parks as possible.

They're goal is to push back against executive actions hurting the migrant community.

They plan to get together at 6 p.m. at Santa Barbara City Hall, Ventura City Hall and Lompoc's Adam Park, just to name a few locations.

Leaders at Casa de la Raza in Santa Barbara said they hope it is a night to uplift voices.

"So today, it being Cezar Chavez day is a day we remember people as humans and there are so many impacts to our community," said Jacqueline Inda, "We just decided to make this into a vigil because we wanted to bring humanity back into the subject and know that all the different communities and protect classes all are facing a lot of challenges together,"

Some will be remembering people who have chosen suicide following family separations.

They are asking people to bring candles for the vigil, teddy bears for the children in crisis and groceries for families in need.

Cesar Chavez, who grew up in Oxnard, marched with Dolores Huerta and other activists to fight for farm worker unions and migrant rights.

Their first grape boycott was in 1965.

Vigil organizers said there is still a need to join together to fighting for human rights of people pushed into the shadows.

Inda hopes people from all backgrounds feel welcome.

"It should be everybody coming together we need out allies now more than ever and with everything with regard to education equity, LGBTQ+ communities, our disabled rights, all of those human issues as actually something that impacts a majority part of our population so do need all of our allies that is the only way we are going to create our protected factors in Santa Barbara County, " said Inda.

We will have more on the vigils and what they plan to do next tonight on the news.