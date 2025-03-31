Goleta could host Drone Show for the 4th of July at Dos Pueblos High School

GOLETA, Calif. – A fireworks show will not be taking place this summer in Goleta, instead it could be a drone show.

The last fireworks show was in 2019 and it was never revived after the pandemic.

This year, the city is working with sponsors who have put up thousands of dollars for the drone project –which carries with it a cost of about $70,000 dollars.

It would be held at Dos Pueblos High School.

The proposed 14 minute show will be discussed by the Goleta City Council Tuesday evening, along with a cost to the city for logistics of about $27,000.