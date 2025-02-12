FestForums kicks off with inspirational speech by Champion surfer Shaun Tomson

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A three day conference for festival creators kicked off in Santa Barbara.

It is called FestForums.

It is being held at the Mar Monte hotel.

People who put on festivals from all over the world are taking part.

Panel discussion topics include talent, marketing, and the challenges festivals face in the wake of COVID, recent fires and the political climate surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Montecito resident and champion surfer Shaun Tomson gave the opening talk this afternoon.

"It is great to be at this event, you know we are living in a turbulent, broken world, and these festivals bring people together, create a sense of community too. I am going to be talking about purpose with a unique Santa Barbara feel, so I am really looking forward to spreading the word and creating a positive wave of hope and purpose around the world," said Tomson.

He spoke about a special day at the beach with his late son Mathew.

Tomson also wants people to know he will be attending a free screening of Bustin' Down The Door at the Arlington Theatre on Friday at 2 p.m. The 50th anniversary showing is part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that is also going on in Santa Barbara this week.

The film tells the story of young surfers changing the sport forever.

FestForums was created Laurie Kirby years ago to bring festival organizers together.

There is nothing like it.

She says there are many wonderful festivals to choose from.

"I am honoring this year New Orleans Jazz fest and Isle of White festival promoter, but we have folks from Coachella and Burning Man and Sundance and festivals from all over the world"

Vendors are also on hand showing off the latest festival technology, coffee, tea, T-shirts, and more.

Actor Mathew Modine will also be speaking.

There will also be an artists showcase and benefit concert for fire relief.

Fest forums runs through Friday.

Your News Channel will have more on the festival this week.

For more information visit https://festforums.com