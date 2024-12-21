Let It Glow Winter Solstice Costume Party fills State Street in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-A Winter Solstice celebration filled State Street in Santa Barbara.

The Brasscals Brass Band led the way.

Organizer of the annual Summer Solstice Celebration called it the Let It Glow Winter Solstice Costume Party.

They invited participants to where white and lights.

Some Santa's from Santa Con's pub crawl joined the party that also served as a fundraiser for the summer solstice celebration in June.

"Today is the shortest day and longest night and we look forward to celebrating the longest day and shortest night in summer. " said the Winter Solstice Queen Justine Pannier,

"I like the uniqueness of the darkness the lights out of the dark it is a huge contrast," said artist Pali "Pali-X-Mano" Szilvassy.

"I like putting on all the layers and the lights," said artist Raven Wylde.

The inflatable made by Pali for the last parade helped light the way.

The parade visited Longoria Wines, and held a wrap party at Wydle Works.

Participants said there hasn't been a Winter Solstice parade or celebration in a while.

They hope to make this an annual event.