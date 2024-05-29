Final preparations taking place one day before start of Santa Maria Elks Rodeo

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The Santa Maria Elks Event Center is buzzing with activity as final preparations are taking place one day before the start of the 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade.

"We can't wait," said Elks Recreation Vice President Scott Parsons. "We've all been looking forward to this. It's been a year now and we're excited to provide the best show possible to everybody, and everybody that comes here is going to have a great time. It's go rodeo time. Let's rodeo!"

Starting soon after sunrise, Elks volunteers, vendors and other workers could be seen all throughout the Event Center putting the final touches on their setup for the start of the four-day event, which begins Thursday.

"We have we have so many different team members," said Parsons. "They're going around making sure the trash cans are out and about. We're making sure the tables, tables and chairs are set up. We're getting our tents ready, the bars and our midway set up. We're getting all the closed circuit televisions connected and connected into our video system for all of our guests. We have our food vendors that are rolling in on the midway and we have our Flying-U (Rodeo) stock coming in, about midday today, bringing all of our livestock coming in."

This year's rodeo will once again feature world-class PRCA rodeo events, such as bull riding, backback riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping and bronc riding, as well as WPRA barrel racing and breakaway roping, kids mutton bustin', Elks team roping, Junior breakaway roping, speciality acts, and the always popular Flying Cowboys motorcycle stunt riders.

The rodeo will begin Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m., with Sunday's final performance starting at 2 p.m.

Gates open to the public at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 4 p.m. on Saturday and noon Sunday.

For additional information about the 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade, click here for the Elks Recreation website.