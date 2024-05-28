Santa Maria Elks Rodeo returns this week with local businesses looking to rope in more sales

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade returns this week with many local businesses looking to score big over the next several days.

Beginning on Thursday, the longtime Santa Maria showcase event will attract thousands of visitors and competitors to the city and region, providing an important economic boost to the local business community.

"Last year for the first time, all of our performances were completely filled with standing room only, and, we're expecting several thousand a day," said Santa Maria Elks Elks Recreation Media Director Johnna McGuire. "We are packed, but it's also not just what happens here on the grounds. It's what happens in the community. Our businesses are seeing record numbers of sales. Our restaurants are full, our hotels are full. We have so many people coming in and they really attribute a lot to them to the Cowboy Channel."

McGuire added that many of the spectators who help fill the stands and tent areas each day travel to Santa Maria specifically for this event.

"We've really seen a big increase of visitors from outside of the area," said McGuire. "With the expansion of the Santa Maria Elks Rodeo in recent years, we've seen just a lot of people coming in, so this weekend really is significant for our whole community and businesses alike."

The 81st Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will run from May 30 through June 2.

For more information, click here for the Elks Recreation website.