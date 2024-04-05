Skip to Content
Professional bowling tournament returns to Santa Maria for first time in 20 years

Santa Maria Open bowling tournament
Rancho Bowl is set to host the PBA Santa Maria Open on April 6-7. (Dave Alley/KEYT)
Published 2:09 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – Professional bowling is set to return back to Santa Maria for the first time in 20 years this weekend.

Rancho Bowl is the host site for the upcoming three-day PBA (Professional Bowlers Association) Santa Maria Open that is scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday.

The tournament is a PBA West Regional Tour event and will feature about 150 players from around the United States, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Virginia, Florida and Washington.

Players will range in age for both men and women and will include some of the top bowlers in the nation who will compete in three different divisions, Open Division, Women’s Division and Seniors over 50 Division.

According to the PBA website, prize money is expected to include $2,4000 payouts for First Place winners.

The tournament will begin on Friday afternoon with a practice round scheduled from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Competition begins on Saturday morning with qualifying rounds and will run for several hours throughout the rest of the day.

On Sunday, the Cashers Round is scheduled for the morning, with the tournament culminating in a Round Robin Match Play starting at 11 a.m. to determine the champion.

Spectators are encouraged to come and attend the tournament, especially on Friday for a chance to meet and interact with the bowlers.

For more information, click here for the PBA Santa Maria Open webpage.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12.

