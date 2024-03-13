2024 Fly Fishing Film Tour stops at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara on March 19

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The 2024 Fly Fishing Film Tour is coming to Santa Barbara.

Santa Barbara Fly Fishers are hosting the event at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, March 19.

Santa Barbara Fly Fishers Board Members said more people, including women and children, are interested in fly fishing and conservation.

They said you can fly fish on the beach or in local mountain streams.

The filmmakers featured went all over the world to shows fly fishing in action.

"There will be exotic photography in the Amazon, amazing rivers and streams that will excite people to fish," said board member John Grace.

Fellow board member George Zengel said people who enjoy the outdoors can add it to their hiking activities.

"All you have to do is carry a backpack with you fly rod and throw it into a river or stream when you are going up there and take a break, said Zengel.

The Fly Fishing Film Tour will begin with a reception at the Lobero Theatre on Tuesday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m.

The film will follow at 7p.m.

There will also be door prizes that include Mountain Air Sports and Hook Line and Sinker gift cards and a raffle that includes a Mammoth Getaway and a day of Fishing the Surf with Casey Cloud.

Some of the money raised will go to nonprofits including Casting for Recovery that helps women with breast cancer, The Mayfly Project that introduces foster children to fly fishing and the Merito Foundation that protects the ocean by engaging multicultural youth with environmental activities.

You will find a link to more information at https://flyfishingtour.com or https://www.sbflyfishers.org and https://www.lobero.org