Countdown winding down to much-anticipated 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The much-anticipated 80th Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade is quickly approaching as the countdown to the start of the popular event is now less than two days away.

"We are so excited because the trailers are pulling in, the rodeo celebrities are pulling in and the excitement is mounting," said rodeo spokeswoman Johnna McGuire. "It's here. We are just a couple of days away."

A longtime Santa Maria tradition, the Elks Rodeo kicks off its historic 80th year on Thursday night with the first of four performances at the Elks Unocal Event Center.

"Celebrating 80 is just so historical and epic for us," said McGuire. "We're just so excited. It really is that one event that not only kicks off the summer, but the whole community comes out and celebrates. They come together. They give back. The Queen Contest. There's so much that goes into rodeo and it really is an opportunity for our community to come together and come celebrate."

The Santa Maria Elks Rodeo and Parade will take place June 1-4, with Thursday and Friday night performances starting at 7 p.m.

The Saturday performance is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m., while the rodeo concludes with a Sunday afternoon performance beginning at 2 p.m.

For tickets or more information, visit elksrec.com.