West Coast Kustoms Cruisin’ Nationals drives into Santa Maria for weekend car show

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- One of the biggest yearly events held in Santa Maria rolls into the city today with the arrival of hundreds of cars that are part the 42nd Annual West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals.

The popular car show features one-of-a-kind customized cars and will run Friday through Sunday.

Held each Memorial Day weekend, the show is expected to bring hundreds entries, as well as thousands of visitors to the city.

Many of the car owners are expected to arrive into Santa Maria on Thursday. The event officially begins on Friday at 11 a.m. with the start of event registration.

Over the next few days, customized cars will be seen driving all over the city, especially along the busy Broadway corridor around the Historic Santa Maria Inn, which serves as the official host site.

For more information on the West Coast Kustoms Cruisin' Nationals, click here.

For more on the story, watch News Channel 3-12 today at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.