SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - The San Luis Obispo Library will host Comix Fair, a mini comic book convention this weekend. The event is Saturday, May 13 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. It is free and everyone is encouraged to dress up and have fun.

NewsChannel 3-12 spoke live with San Luis Obispo Library Adult Services Coordinator Monique Matta about the special event that is returning for the first time since the pandemic.