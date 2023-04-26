Final preparations underway for this weekend’s Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Maria Fairpark is buzzing with activity as the event center readies for one of its biggest events of the year, the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival.

The popular three-day festival that showcases the Santa Maria Valley's most popular crop runs opens on Friday and runs through Sunday.

The Strawberry Festival is set to open on Friday April 28 with Seniors’ Day. All visitors 62-years-old and over will receive free admission into the Fairpark.

On Saturday, April 29, children ages 6-to-11-years-old will have an admission price of $5. Children 5-years-old and under are admitted for free. In addition, Saturday will feature a monster truck show in the Michelob Ultra Minetti Arena from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. A separate ticket is required to attend the monster truck show.

Sunday, April 30 will be Fiesta Day, with a Hispanic rodeo and concert headlining the activities. An additional ticket will be required to attend the show.

Other activities planned include daily performances by local musicians and dancers. There will also be new chalk festival featuring strawberry-themed art, as well as a car show featuring the Mad Bomberz Car Club.

In addition, the Fairpark will hold a blood drive in partnership with Vitalant during the festival. Guests who donate blood will receive a free admission ticket to the upcoming Santa Barbara County Fair, which is scheduled to take place at the Fairpark from July 12-16.

This marks the 34th year the Strawberry Festival will be held in Santa Maria, where strawberries are by far the biggest economic engine for the local agriculture industry.

According to the Santa Barbara County's last annual agricultural report, strawberries were the number one crop, with a value of nearly $850 million in 2021.

General Admission adult tickets (12-61-years-old) will cost $15. Youth (6-11-years-old) and senior (62+) are $13, and kids (5-years-old and under) are free everyday! Carnival ride wristbands are $40.

For additional information on the 34th Annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival call the Santa Maria Fairpark office at (805) 925-8824 or visit www.santamariafairpark.com.