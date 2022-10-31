Isla Vista experiences record turnout at Annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch

ISLA VISTA, Calif. - Saturday Isla Vista experienced a record 1,500 attendees to the Annual Haunted Pumpkin Patch.

Many visitors enjoyed the immersive elements of this event from the live storytelling to the spooky projections.

Elaborately dressed as an owl at the pumpkin patch, Carmina Barba held space for those that came to grieve their lost loved ones.

She started her conversations by asking “Who are you and whom do you seek to speak with in the spirit realm?”

These 2 questions led to surprising answers including influential people throughout history like Albert Einstein to lost family members.

Barba explained how this type of character work helps people process death in a healthier way.

“We can have a better understanding of the spirit realm and how we are ever connected with it,” said Barba.

The owl at the altar is accompanying a slew of other character favorites including the troll on the bridge and Louis De Ville.

Each character is meant to teach kids and adults important lessons about the environment, life, and kindness.

“It’s cool to take people to story and take them outside of themselves and create that magic for people. It’s really fun,” said aerialist Autumn Lotus.

The immersive elements of the story telling was a highlight for visitors and character actors alike.

Sunday was the first night this celebration offered a silent disco party from 9 to 11 pm.

Everything this weekend is leading up to a costume contest that will take place Monday evening from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm where the grand prize will be $1,000 dollars.