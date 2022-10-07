A comfortable coast and toasty inland weekend for events

Temperatures are warming a tad Friday and Saturday across the region. The coast will be in the 70s to low 80s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s. The coast and Santa Ynez Valley will start each day with a marine layer.

It should be a pleasant weekend to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara! If you're headed to the waterfront for the Saturday celebrations, bring sunglasses to use by midday once the marine layer leaves. The Mystic Whaler tall ship will sail by, with several series of cannon fire salutes around lunchtime. If you're spending the day on the boat, or just watching the Ceremonial Parade of fleet after lunch, you'll be able to take off your layers. The day is topped off with live music and fireworks, when you may just need a light sweater.

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival will be comfortable as well. Taking place Saturday afternoon at Old Mission Santa Inés in Solvang, temperatures will warm nicely after the fog clears. With more than 70 wineries participating, and highs in the 80s, be sure to drink plenty of water! Designated drivers can go for a discounted rate and enjoy gourmet food from over 30 restaurants.