Artists add finishing touches to Summer Solstice floats

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Summer Solstice is underway with workers and artists finalizing preparations at Alameda Park and behind the scenes at the Community Arts Workshop.

Float designers are adding their finishing touches to the parade floats, which continue to be a major highlight of the event.

"It's all original art. It's all human pushed. And we have this wonderful space where we create together," says Claudia Bratton, who is designing a Bali inspired elephant and tiger float.

The energy during the solstice parade is incredible, especially the grand finale. What we're doing is amazing," says Pali X Mano, who designed his wedding inspired skeleton float with his wife Raven Wylde.

The theme for this year is "Shine," a fitting name considering this is the first time Summer Solstice is returning since the pandemic.

For more information about the Summer Solstice Celebration including the parade route and parade day registration visit solsticeparade.com.