Santa Barbara International Film Festival holds Women’s Panel on closing day events

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival kicked off its closing day with a Women's Panel on Saturday.

SBIFF said the Women's Panel is where "Oscar-nominated women from all corners of film production, from editing, directing, costuming, casting, production design, and producing, come together to discuss their unique experiences in the film industry."

The panelists for today's event included:

Jessica Kingdon, Director of the documentary "Ascension"

Lynn Harris, Producer of the film "King Richard"

Diane Warren, Composer of Oscar-Nominated Original Song "Somehow You Do"

Amber Richards, Production Design for "Power of the Dog"

Elizabeth Mirzaei, Director of the Oscar-Nominated Short Film "Three Songs for Benzair"

For more information on SBIFF and the closing day events, click here to visit the festival's website.

Tune in to News Channel 3-12 tonight at 6:00, 10:00 & 11:00 p.m. for the full story.