SBIFF hosts free screening of Silver Linings Playbook for Friday night event

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - After a busy last few nights on the red carpet at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, day 10 at Arlington Theatre brings a calmer setting.

Friday night will have a free screening of Silver Linings Playbook, a 2013 Best Motion Picture of the Year nominee.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the film, so SBIFF is celebrating by inviting the public to watch the movie at the theater.

Following the film, which begins at 7 p.m., director David O. Russell and editor Jay Cassidy will be part of a Q&A about the movie and the film industry.

Friday is the second-to-last night of the festival, with tomorrow having a closing night film.

For more information on the SBIFF schedule, click here.