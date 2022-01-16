Rincon Classic offers surfers a chance to win local bragging rights

CARPINTERIA, Calif. The 40th incarnation of the Rincon Classic didn't have to wait weeks for good waves.

Surfers in the 805 area code, who made the cut, enjoyed chest-high sets all weekend.

The 2022 Channel Islands Surfboards Rincon Classic included heats for all ages.

Contest Director Chris Keet also attracted pros who surfed right in front of spectators watching on the rocks and sand.

Pete Mussio said, "You go out there, you shred."

Those with the best speed, power and flow surfed towards the judges stand and won their heats.

Fans sat back and enjoyed watching their kids, and friends surf on long and short boards.

Sebastian MacNaughton said, "I see everyone in the community out here, and just get to watch all my friends, and see all my friends in the lineup together."

Surf photographers used big lenses to frame the action.

It is by far the biggest crowd of the year at the Rincon in Carpinteria.

Many of the residents in the gated community can watch from their backyards. They seem to enjoy the block party atmosphere, although some would prefer less traffic.

Whether the surfers compete all year, or just during the event, the Rincon Classic gives the winners with bragging rights until next year.

NewsChannel forecaster Shawn Quien came in fifth in the Legends final.

For a list of all the winners check rinconclassic.com