Affordable housing event in Santa Barbara provides residents with housing workshops, vaccines

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - This year's annual Housing Santa Barbara Day took place on Saturday and offered residents access to housing-related workshops and even COVID-19 vaccines.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza and was free to the public.

It allowed community members to connect with more than 30 local nonprofit agencies and service providers.

A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was also held thanks to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics.

Both tenants and landlords were able to find resources and information while live music was played by local bands.

The fun wasn't just for the adults. Free face painting, a fire truck tour and other fun activities were available for kids of all ages.

Housing affordability is vital for Santa Barbara's homeless populations, low-income residents and workers in all industries.

The city hopes this annual event will help the community learn about their housing options while enjoying a day out in the sun with food and music.

If you missed this Housing Day, you can still attend Santa Barbara County Housing Day which will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Town Center West in Santa Maria.

For more information and resources, you can visit www.housingsantabarbara.org.