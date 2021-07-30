Fiesta dancers perform Flamenco at Santa Barbara Historical Museum

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Some Fiesta dancers were ready to perform Thursday, despite the cancellation of the De la Guerra Plaza Mercado this year.

The dancers participated in a Flamenco show under the stars at the Tablao Museo courtyard in the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Musicians and dancers from Santa Barbara all the way to Spain shared their passion for the traditional and beautiful dance.

"Tonight we are really hoping to foster a deeper love of Fiesta history here at the museum and of Flamenco in our community," said Dacia Harwood with the Historical Museum.

Guests were also treated to tacos and margaritas to kick off the celebration of Old Spanish Days Fiesta.