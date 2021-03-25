Santa Barbara’s 35th I Madonnari street painting festival to be held online

Events

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Education Office has begun planning a virtual version of this year's I Madonnari Italian Street Painting Festival.

The festival is scheduled to take place on May 29, 30, and 31.

Normally, the festival is held in front of the Old Mission where artists of all ages from across the country come to draw their chalk masterpieces.

However, due to the pandemic, the I Madonnari will look a little different. Instead of gathering in-person, artists are encouraged to draw their pieces on their driveway and share the images on social media.

Daily photos of the artwork will be posted on the festival's website, Facebook and Instagram pages and remain up through May 2022.

Businesses, families, and individuals are also encouraged to sponsor a street painting square to advertise their business or recognize loved ones and friends.

"Squares" range in size from 4-by-6 feet to 12-by-12 feet and cost between $150 to $700.

Square sponsors may provide the name of a "street painter"—or painters—of any age or experience level—or the festival can designate one. Chalk will be provided.

Sponsored drawings will also be shared on social media and the festival website each day, along with the sponsor's name. Sponsor names will be published in a full-page advertisement and listed on iMadonnariFestival.com.

I Madonnari is presented by and benefits the Children's Creative Project (CCP), which serves roughly 50,000 students across more than 100 public schools in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

CCP is a nonprofit arts education organization administered by the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Throughout the pandemic, CCP has offered various workshops, performances, school funds and more to help students experience the arts.

To become an artist, sponsor a square and more, visit iMadonnariFestival.com.